Pir Syed Sardar Shah Casts Vote In PS-24 Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Pir Syed Sardar Shah casts vote in PS-24 Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Veteran Politician and Lawyer, Advocate Pir Syed Sardar Ali Shah Jillani cast his vote at Government Islamia High school Polling Station, Sukkur City this noon.

Talking to APP, he said that all the political parties are participating in the process and people were showing trust in democracy.

He expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements made for the peaceful conduct of elections in Sukkur.

