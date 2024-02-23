Pirabad Police Station Thwarts Attempted Smuggling NCP Goods
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) In an operation, Pirabad police station successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle non-custom paid (NCP) goods and apprehended the individual involved. The arrest comes after an intensive effort by law enforcement to curb illegal activities in the area.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West, the suspect was attempting to smuggle a significant quantity of NCP goods, valued at millions of rupees, by concealing them within hidden compartments of a passenger bus.
Acting on a tip-off, the police swiftly moved into action, conducting a raid at Market.
There, they apprehended the suspect, identified as Akhtar Muhammad, and seized the passenger bus involved in the illicit operation.
Among the items confiscated from the vehicle were 56 rolls of fabric, 30 cartons of auto spare parts, as well as tyres and cartons of other miscellaneous goods.
Following the arrest, both the suspect and the seized items, along with the vehicle, were handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.
