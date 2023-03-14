Pirated books of Oxford University Press recovered, one arrested

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has recovered dozens of pirated books from Oxford University Press from a dealer during a raid conducted here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has recovered dozens of pirated books from Oxford University Press from a dealer during a raid conducted here on Tuesday.

A spokesman for FIA said that raid was conducted on a tip-off about the selling of pirated books.

Raiding teams included Sub Inspector (SI) Naheed Bilal, SI Zahoor Ali, SI Philemon, SI Mumtaz, ASI Tahir, Head Constable (HC) Iftikhar and Zeeshan, Saqib, and Rehman Ullah.

The team was constituted by Deputy Director FIA and SI Naheed Bilal was directed to lead the raiding party.

The arrested accused, Ibn Amin s/o Fazl e Haleem failed to provide documents of authorization and registration certificates.

The case has been registered against the accused under 66, 66A copyright ordinance and an investigation was underway.