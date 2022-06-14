UrduPoint.com

Pirwadhai Police Arrest 10 Gamblers; Recover Rs 60,000 Stake Money

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Pirwadhai police arrest 10 gamblers; recover Rs 60,000 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 60,000 stake money, 10 mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said, he informed that Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and arrested 10 gamblers namely Dil Nawaz, Fazal, Tanveer, Shehreyar, Amjad, Nazir, Waseem, Tahir Akram, Shehzad and Qaiser.

A case has been registered against all of them while further investigation is under way.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joia said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Money All From

Recent Stories

Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller loves Pakistan ..

Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller loves Pakistan's mango season

46 minutes ago
 PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulation ..

PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulations on healthcare service delive ..

1 hour ago
 Government bans old buses in Karachi

Government bans old buses in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

2 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran fo ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran for his official visit to Iran

3 hours ago
 PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats ..

PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats before IHC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.