Pirwadhai Police Arrest Second Suspect In Woman Assault Case

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Pirwadhai Police have arrested the second suspect in a case involving the alleged rape of a woman under the pretext of marriage.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the Pirwadhai Police had previously registered a case against two individuals based on the victim’s complaint. The victim alleged that the men had sexually assaulted her earlier this month under the pretense of a marriage proposal.

The police had already arrested one suspect, and on Friday, they apprehended the second using all available resources, including human intelligence, the spokesperson said.

A medical examination for the victim was also conducted.

Superintendent of Police Rawal, Saad Arshad, has instructed the Pirwadhai Police to build a strong case against the accused to ensure they are brought to justice.

"Abuse, violence, or harassment of women and children is unacceptable," Arshad stated.

