Pirwadhai Police Bust 4-member Gang Of Robbers
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Pirwadhai Police on Sunday busted a four-member gang of criminals involved in robbery and street crime.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, during investigation, the arrested accused including Habibullah, Haider, Sohail and Amir had admitted committing several incidents of robbery and theft.
Two motorcycles and Rs 50,000 snatched from the public, besides the weapons used in the robbery incidents, had been recovered from the accused.
The spokesman said the accused would be sent the jail for an identification parade.
