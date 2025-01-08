Pirwadhai Police Recover Stolen Bus, Arrest Accused
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Pirwadhai Police on Wednesday recovered a bus worth millions of rupees stolen five days ago and arrested the accused.
The police traced the accused identified as Akhtar Hussain with the help of technical means and human intelligence.
He stole the vehicle with the help of a master key, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
