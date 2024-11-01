Pirwadhai Police resolve bilnd murder, arrest 2 killers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Pirwadhai Police resolved the blind murder by tracing the two killers involved in the incident using all means including human intelligence.

The accused Falak and Hasnain had killed Azizuddin and injured a passer-by Akhtar Khan by firing after exchange of hot words a month ago, a police spokesman said on Friday.

The Pirwadhai Police had lodged a case against the unknown accused on the complaint of the victim’s cousin, and after using the latest techniques, including human intelligence, traced the killers, the spokesman said.

The weapon and motorcycle used in the incident were also recovered from the accused, he added.