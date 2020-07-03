Pirwadhai police sets example of honesty; returns money, important documents to heirs

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 07:27 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police Friday, setting an example of honesty, returned Rs70,000 and important documents to the heirs recovered from a dead body.

A police spokesman informed that Aurangzeb was died of a cardiac arrest all of a sudden while he was travelling in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai police station.

The dead body was shifted to Pirwadhai police station for legal formalities, where assistant sub inspector Abdul Ghafoor found Rs70,000 and other important documents with him.

After necessary formalities, sub inspector Muhammad Sabir handed the dead body and the amount Rs70,000 over to his brother Ghulam Shabbir.

The heir appreciated the integrity, honesty and professionalism of Rawalpindi police.

Superintendent of Police Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal also praised the police officer for his good code of conduct and said such attitude would bring a good name to the force.

