Pirwadhi Police conducts search operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The police carried out a search operation in Pirwadhi and its adjoining areas here on Thursday and held 149 suspects, informed police spokesman.

The operation was led by Station House Officer Nadeem Zafar, while the law enforcing agencies, elite force also participated in it.

Around 102 houses were searched, 31 tenants were asked questions. Motels were also searched while 149 suspects were held for interrogation.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested five drug pushers and recovered 1.5 kg drugs from their possession.

The Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.