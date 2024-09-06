Pirzada assures NA for taking steps towards accelerating work on FGEHA’s projects

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday assured the National Assembly of taking steps towards accelerating work on Federal Government Employees Housing Authority’s (FGEHA) projects, facing delays for a long time.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved by Shagufta Jumani and others about the delay in the completion and handing over to allottees of the Residencia Apartments, G-13 and residential plots of F-14, F-15, Bhara Kahu and Park Road projects under the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, the minister regretted the delay in the execution of the housing projects for various reasons.

He said it would also be our effort that the landowners get the market price for their land.

He said that the projects also faced delays due to pending cases before the courts and there were also land dispute issues.

He went on to say that land was vacated for the said projects but payments were not made to the owners of the land.

The minister said that all efforts would be made to hand over possession to the allottees as soon as possible.

