Pirzada Chairs Meeting On Legal Disputes Over Constantia Estate In Murree
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM
Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada chaired a special meeting to discuss the legal issues surrounding the Constantia Estate in Murree’s Kashmir Point
The meeting was held on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to speed up the resolution of disputes over this valuable state-owned property.
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Secretary of Housing and Works, Additional Commissioner Rawalpindi, and other senior officials also attended the meeting.
Officials from the Housing Ministry and the Rawalpindi administration briefed the participants on the details and current status of the Constantia Lodge, listed under estate numbers 43 and 44. The property covers 4.6 acres and is classified as evacuee land.
It was stated that the property has three claimants and faces several encroachments.
In the past, the lodge was used by the Foreign Office to host foreign missions and was even leased to the Brazilian embassy. In 1999, it was handed over to the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD).
Regarding the legal situation, officials reported that six cases are ongoing in different courts. Recently, the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench sent the matter back to the Commissioner Rawalpindi to decide the case without delay.
It was decided that the Commissioner would hear all parties and review the revenue records to determine the rightful ownership based on merit.
Once the decision is made, strict action will follow, including criminal proceedings against those found guilty of misleading the courts and government offices through false claims and forged documents.
