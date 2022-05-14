Pirzada condemns forcible of holding political rally

Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada Saturday condemned the forcible of holding a political rally in CTI ground in Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada Saturday condemned the forcible of holding a political rally in CTI ground in Sialkot.

He said that the move of a political party to occupy CTI Ground; a place where Christian community perform their religious rites, for public meeting without their consent was reprehensible.

He said minorities were free regarding their worship places under state laws and government responsible to safeguard their religious rights. No group or party will be allowed to hurt the sentiments of minorities.

Spreading anarchy by usurping the rights of minorities and hurting their feelings would not acceptable, he added.