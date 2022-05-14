UrduPoint.com

Pirzada Condemns Forcible Of Holding Political Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Pirzada condemns forcible of holding political rally

Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada Saturday condemned the forcible of holding a political rally in CTI ground in Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada Saturday condemned the forcible of holding a political rally in CTI ground in Sialkot.

He said that the move of a political party to occupy CTI Ground; a place where Christian community perform their religious rites, for public meeting without their consent was reprehensible.

He said minorities were free regarding their worship places under state laws and government responsible to safeguard their religious rights. No group or party will be allowed to hurt the sentiments of minorities.

Spreading anarchy by usurping the rights of minorities and hurting their feelings would not acceptable, he added.

Related Topics

Sialkot Christian Government

Recent Stories

KPRA conducts registration drive in Mansehra

KPRA conducts registration drive in Mansehra

2 minutes ago
 22 motorcyclists from Malaysia start rally towards ..

22 motorcyclists from Malaysia start rally towards KP's tourist destinations

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan calls for collaborative efforts in country's ..

Ahsan calls for collaborative efforts in country's development process

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam's auto sales up 31 pct in 4 months

Vietnam's auto sales up 31 pct in 4 months

3 minutes ago
 11 dead, 1,161 injured in 1,115 accidents across P ..

11 dead, 1,161 injured in 1,115 accidents across Punjab

10 minutes ago
 Infinix #InfinixHOT12GameOn Challenge is here to b ..

Infinix #InfinixHOT12GameOn Challenge is here to break all the records!

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.