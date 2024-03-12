Pirzada directs to enhance transparency, expedite housing projects

Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Tuesday directed the official concerned to enhance transparency, and expediting the completion of ongoing housing projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Tuesday directed the official concerned to enhance transparency, and expediting the completion of ongoing housing projects.

After assuming the charge of the Ministry of Housing and Works, the minister emphasized the importance of accountability and efficiency in the implementation of policies and programs to ensure that the ministry accomplishes its mandate effectively.

Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash and other officers of the ministry welcomed the minister upon his arrival, said a news release.

Dr. Shahzad Khan briefed the minister of the ongoing housing projects, challenges, and opportunities within the ministry.

The minister also stressed the need for innovative and sustainable solutions to ensure the development of high-quality housing, infrastructure, and works projects that meet the needs of the government employees and general public.

Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards inefficiency and corruption, he asserted that strict measures would be implemented to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity within the ministry.