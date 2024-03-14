Open Menu

Pirzada Directs To Improve Construction Work Of Govt Buildings, Roads

Published March 14, 2024

Pirzada directs to improve construction work of govt buildings, roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Thursday directed to implement strict measures aimed at improving construction work and enhancing maintenance services of government buildings and roads.

He was chairing a meeting of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) at Ministry, addressing critical issues concerning construction standards, maintenance, repair of buildings, and tackling corruption within the department.

During the meeting, the minister was apprised about the management and working of the department by Abdul Rasheed, Director General, Pak PWD.

Riaz Pirzada expressed concern over reports of corruption and underscored the imperative of eradicating corrupt practices to foster transparency and accountability within the department.

In this regard, the minister issued clear directives to the DG PWD to enforce a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

Furthermore addressing the issue of stalled development funds of different Constituencies, he instructed the concerned to expedite the release of funds without delay.

Secretary Housing and Works, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Chief Engineers of all zones and other senior officers of the ministry and PWD were also present in the meeting.

