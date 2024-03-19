Open Menu

Pirzada Directs To Maintain Highest Standards Of Construction Across All Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM

Minister for Housing and Works Main Riaz Hussain Pirzada Tuesday directed the concerned to maintain the highest standards of construction across all projects, and provision of all basic amenities to the residents

Chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA), he stressed on timely completion of all ongoing projects to provide modern residential facilities to the employees and general public.

Chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA), he stressed on timely completion of all ongoing projects to provide modern residential facilities to the employees and general public.

During the meeting the minister review the progress of ongoing projects and strategize for future endeavors.

Managing Director PHA Shahid Hussain apprised the minister about the management and working of the department.

Shahid Hussain informed the minister that to date, a total of 24 projects comprising 6,362 apartments/houses have been successfully handed over to the allottees.

He informed about the development of the I-16/3 project, which includes 3,200 apartments of D&E type category.

Shahid Hussain informed that approximately 90% of the infrastructure development work for the project has been completed and physical possession has already been handed over to 356 allottees, with 35 families already residing in the buildings.

Additionally, MD PHA provided an update on the I-12/1 project, which comprises approximately 2,400 apartments out of which possession of 500 units has already been handed over to beneficiaries, with the remaining units set to be offered soon.

The minister was also informed about the PHA Residencia, Kuchlak Road Project, Quetta.

During the meeting, Riaz Pirzada directed the MD PHA for the implementation of robust tree plantation programs across all the PHA projects.

He emphasized the importance of planting trees not only for environmental conservation but also for improving air quality, enhancing aesthetics, and promoting a healthier lifestyle for residents.

Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash and other senior officers of the ministry and PHA were also present during the meeting.

