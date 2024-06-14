Pirzada discusses plan for winding up PWD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday convened a meeting for a transition plan for winding up the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) on the directives of the prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday convened a meeting for a transition plan for winding up the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) on the directives of the prime minister.

Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary of Housing, senior officers of the Establishment division, and Pak PWD also attended the meeting.

The committee deliberated on developing a comprehensive transition plan for the PWD to ensure the efficient utilization of resources and the unified continuation of public sector development projects. Furthermore, discussions were held regarding the maintenance of assets currently under charge of the PWD.

Plans to deal with HR issues and for continued oversight of ongoing projects during and after the transition period were also considered.