Pirzada Emphasizes Importance Of Upholding Rule Of Law

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Pirzada emphasizes importance of upholding rule of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Wednesday emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and maintaining the integrity of the allocation process of government accommodations.

Chairing a high level meeting of Estate Office, he directed the concerned to conduct a thorough review of all previous allotments to identify any instances of illegality or irregularity and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

The meeting was held to focus on devising strategies to curb the previous practice of illegal allotments and ensure transparency in the allocation process, said a news release.

During the meeting, Riaz Pirzada was apprised by Director General, Estate Office Obbaid ud Din about the management and working of the department.

The minister also directed to implement strong mechanisms to prevent future occurrences of illegal allotments and to streamline the allocation process to ensure efficiency and fairness.

Riaz Pirzada reiterated the government’s commitment to providing affordable housing solutions to the Federal employees and general public while ensuring that all transactions are conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

Secretary Housing and Works Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash and other senior officers of the ministry were also present during the meeting.

APP/sra-zah

