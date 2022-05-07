Pirzada for ensuring compliance of PWDs job quota

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada directed to ensure the compliance of job quota for persons with disabilities (PWDs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada directed to ensure the compliance of job quota for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the minister had sent an official correspondence to 29 federal ministries and divisions for the purpose.

He said that the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) will take all possible steps for the rehabilitation of PWDs and for a dignified place in society.