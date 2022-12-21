UrduPoint.com

Pirzada Inaugurates Rescue Centre For Autistic Children

December 21, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday inaugurated the resource centre for Autistic Children at the Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Developmental Disorder, under the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE).

Representatives of the Ministry of Human Rights, NGOs, social workers, parents, special children, planning commission and staff of the centre attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that children with Disabilities are facing the challenges of accessibility, education, rehabilitation and inclusion in mainstream society.

He appreciated the DGSE's efforts for Children with Disabilities and said that the Ministry of Human Rights is working on a priority basis for these children.

He further said that through such facilities inclusion of children with disabilities will be possible that would certainly change their lives.

The minister emphasized the need for providing state-of-the-art facilities to children with Autism. He talked about the need of new avenues and projects for facilitation of Persons with Disabilities across the country under the Ministry of Human Rights.

Sheikh Azhar Sajjad, Director General of Special Education in his welcome address said that the Resource Centre for Autistic Children was initiated as PSDP Development Project and today it has been turned into Non-Development on a permanent footing. He said that the number of Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is increasing day by day, therefore more autims units needed to be established.

