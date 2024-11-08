Pirzada orders formation of committee to resolve FGEHA plot disputes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday directed the formation of a committee with members from FGEHA, CDA, Finance and Law division to resolve the longstanding FGEHA plot disputes through amicable negotiations.

Chairing the 36th Executive board Meeting of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) at the Ministry of Housing & Works in Islamabad, the minister instructed that FGEHA's claims with Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other federal institutions be resolved through direct discussions, rather than engaging in costly litigation, in accordance with the Prime Minister's directives.

The auction of commercial plots in sectors 24-B, 25-B, 19-C, and Scheme 33 at Gulzar-e-Hijri, Karachi, as well as the remaining plots to be allocated by CDA to FGEHA in sector I-8, and the 10% under the Islamabad Land Disposal Regulations, were also discussed.

The Board approved the revised brochure and auction terms, designed to be more investor-friendly by offering easier possession, rebates, installment plans, and streamlined approval for building plans and floor area ratios. The chair emphasized to mold the terms and conditions to attract overseas Pakistanis and foreign investors.

The meeting agenda included the approval of the brochure and revised terms and conditions for the upcoming open auction of 24 commercial plots in sectors G-13 and G-14, Islamabad, scheduled for 13th and 14th November.