Pirzada pays tribute to all brave women who are striving for prosperity: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to all the brave women who are always striving for the development and prosperity of our society.

In a message on the occasion of International Women's day, he said I do salute the spirit and courage of women who made their mark in every field with their skills.

"Empowering women is very important for the economic and social development of the country," he added.

He said regarding the rights of women, our religion and our traditions are clear guides for us.

Riaz Hussain said for the development of the country, it is necessary that women work side by side with men in every field.

He said that it is our responsibility as a state to ensure the rights of our girls and boys.

"We cannot dream of development by keeping half the country's population behind," he said.

He said in today's era, it is necessary to ensure the access of women to modern technology.