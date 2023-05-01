Pirzada pays tribute to labourers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has paid tribute to the historic and heroic struggle of labourers on the International Labour Day.

In a statement issued here, he said the role of labourers was very important in the economic development of any country.

"Labourers struggling with inflation and difficult economic conditions deserve our special attention. The government is always trying to protect the rights of labourers in an effective manner," he said.

Pirzada stressed for a National Action Plan for business and Human Rights to ensure better working conditions for labourers and prevent their exploitation.