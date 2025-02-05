Pirzada reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Kashmir on Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Kashmir in their rightful struggle for self-determination.

In his special message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he reiterated that the government and people of Pakistan stand firmly with their Kashmiri brethren.

“We will never give up the support of our Kashmiri brothers,” the minister asserted, emphasizing that no power in the world can deny Kashmiris their fundamental right to self-determination.

Calling upon the United Nations (UN), Riaz Pirzada urged global institutions to actively work toward resolving the Kashmir issue, alongside the Palestinian crisis, through the implementation of relevant UN resolutions.

"A peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue is only possible by implementing the concerning UN resolutions in true letter and spirit," he stated.