Open Menu

Pirzada Reaffirms Pakistan’s Support For Kashmir On Solidarity Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Pirzada reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Kashmir on Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Kashmir in their rightful struggle for self-determination.

In his special message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he reiterated that the government and people of Pakistan stand firmly with their Kashmiri brethren.

“We will never give up the support of our Kashmiri brothers,” the minister asserted, emphasizing that no power in the world can deny Kashmiris their fundamental right to self-determination.

Calling upon the United Nations (UN), Riaz Pirzada urged global institutions to actively work toward resolving the Kashmir issue, alongside the Palestinian crisis, through the implementation of relevant UN resolutions.

"A peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue is only possible by implementing the concerning UN resolutions in true letter and spirit," he stated.

Recent Stories

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting coo ..

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

2 hours ago
 14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion C ..

14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches

9 hours ago
 Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi O ..

Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

10 hours ago
 EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

10 hours ago
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of Natio ..

Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

10 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Medi ..

King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

11 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Progra ..

Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Programme

11 hours ago
 GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 G ..

GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 Global Implementation Symposium

11 hours ago
 United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net p ..

United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net profit

11 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebratio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebration of Independence Day

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan