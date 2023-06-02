UrduPoint.com

Pirzada Rejects Western Media Reports About HR Abuses Against May 9 Miscreants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday took exception to the Western media reports about human rights violations with regard to the arrests of miscreants involved in the May 9 mayhem .

The minister, in a statement, said that like every civilized country in the world, action against the May 9 culprits was a legal requirement and also a matter of national security for Pakistan.

He said that on May 9, the "PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) goons attacked national and private properties, sensitive military installations and state symbols; set ambulances on fire after unloading patients, and burnt schools, hospitals and memorials of the martyrs".

"For the desecration of the monuments and burning of the Jinnah House, and Radio Pakistan and its rare historical heritage, these goons are under investigation and will be punished according to the law of land," he stated.

The minister said such a crime was unpardonable not only in Pakistan but across the globe, citing the elements involved in the attacks on Capitol Hill in the United States and the London riots were punished which was not termed human rights violations by the Western media.

He said without knowing the position of Pakistan and the relevant ministry, the news, articles, and analysis appearing in the Western media under an organized campaign were "unprofessional, one-sided, contrary to the facts, and biased".

"We reserve the right for legal action," he asserted.

