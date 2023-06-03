UrduPoint.com

Pirzada Rejects Western Media Reports On HR Abuses Against May 9 Miscreants

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2023 | 02:15 PM

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

The minister says that like every civilized country in the world, action against the May 9 culprits is a legal requirement and also a matter of national security for Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2023) Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada took exception to the Western media reports about human rights violations with regard to the arrests of miscreants involved in the May 9 mayhem.

In a statement, the minister said that like every civilized country in the world, action against the May 9 culprits is a legal requirement and also a matter of national security for Pakistan.

He said that on May 9, the PTI goons attacked national and private properties, sensitive military installations and state symbols, set ambulances on fire after unloading patients, and burnt schools, hospitals and memorials of the martyrs.

Riaz Hussain Pirzada said for the desecration of the monuments and burning of the Jinnah House, and Radio Pakistan and its rare historical heritage, these goons are under investigation and will be punished according to the law of land.

