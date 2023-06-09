Pirzada terms budget as balanced, realistic considering current economic situation

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada described the federal budget as balanced and realistic considering the current economic situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada described the federal budget as balanced and realistic considering the current economic situation.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House, he said that despite the economic challenges, the government made efforts to provide maximum relief to the masses in the budget.

The minister highlighted that the government remained within its fiscal limits while allocating significant resources to the people.

He specifically mentioned the substantial increase of up to 35 percent in the salaries of government employees who were adversely affected by the price hike.

He commended this decision, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing relief to the salaried class and the general public.