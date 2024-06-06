Pishin DC Directs Food Authority To Halt Tainted Meat Supply
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pishin, Juma Dad Mandokhel, directed the Balochistan Food Authority, along with Levies forces, to prevent a significant attempt to supply thousands of kilograms of spoiled and unhygienic meat from Multan-bound coaches at the Ziarat Cross
PISHIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pishin, Juma Dad Mandokhel, directed the Balochistan food Authority, along with Levies forces, to prevent a significant attempt to supply thousands of kilograms of spoiled and unhygienic meat from Multan-bound coaches at the Ziarat Cross.
According to details, it was revealed on Thursday that substandard meat was being supplied to Quetta city from the Multan-bound coach.
The traffic management authority took custody of the passenger coach and initiated an inspection regarding the supply of unhealthy meat.
It remained evident that the Balochistan Food Authority and relevant administrative authorities are actively engaged in action against the supply of substandard and unhealthy meat in coaches.
In this regard, in the past few days, thousands of kilograms of harmful meat have been confiscated and destroyed from three different passenger coaches.
APP/rak/378
Recent Stories
T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against Pakistan
Spain joins S. Africa's Gaza case at UN top court
UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girls' school in Loralai
FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues
Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Pakistani patients injured in a fa ..
SNGPL disconnects seven more meters over violation
President stresses for strengthening food safety systems
PAF issues Eid ul-Azha advisory: Proper disposal of animal remains crucial for f ..
Govt to give subsidies for transport, food, agriculture sectors in budget
Biden warns democracy 'at risk' as leaders mark D-Day
Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine
CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern lines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girls' school in Loralai1 minute ago
-
Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Pakistani patients injured in a factory fire1 minute ago
-
SNGPL disconnects seven more meters over violation19 minutes ago
-
President stresses for strengthening food safety systems19 minutes ago
-
PAF issues Eid ul-Azha advisory: Proper disposal of animal remains crucial for flight safety19 minutes ago
-
Govt to give subsidies for transport, food, agriculture sectors in budget19 minutes ago
-
Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine46 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern lines46 minutes ago
-
Minister discusses farm, livestock improvements with US Consul General46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sacrificial animals at specified places46 minutes ago
-
DC directs to timely complete development projects in Ziarat46 minutes ago
-
PM vows to follow China’s model of success1 hour ago