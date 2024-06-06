Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted meat supply

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pishin, Juma Dad Mandokhel, directed the Balochistan Food Authority, along with Levies forces, to prevent a significant attempt to supply thousands of kilograms of spoiled and unhygienic meat from Multan-bound coaches at the Ziarat Cross

According to details, it was revealed on Thursday that substandard meat was being supplied to Quetta city from the Multan-bound coach.

The traffic management authority took custody of the passenger coach and initiated an inspection regarding the supply of unhealthy meat.

It remained evident that the Balochistan Food Authority and relevant administrative authorities are actively engaged in action against the supply of substandard and unhealthy meat in coaches.

In this regard, in the past few days, thousands of kilograms of harmful meat have been confiscated and destroyed from three different passenger coaches.

