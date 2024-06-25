Pishin DC holds emergency meeting ahead of monsoon rains

PISHIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) An emergency meeting was held on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Pishin, Jumma Dad Mandokhail to prepare for potential monsoon rains and discuss strategies for dealing with emergency situations.

In the meeting, Jumma Dad issued directives to the heads of relevant departments, emphasizing the importance of maintaining mutual communication among all agencies to ensure a prompt response in providing aid to the people in the event of any unexpected situation.

The deputy commissioner stressed that all possible measures should be taken to protect the lives and property of the public.

He noted that assisting people in difficult times is not easy task and instructed all relevant institutions to deliver their best services to the people during flood situations.

During the meeting, the Irrigation Officer provided a briefing on the conditions that could arise during torrential rains and flooding.

The briefing included details on the available resources for rescuing people in flood situations, the formation of flood sectors, the deployment of rescue teams in flood-affected areas, the evacuation of people during emergencies, and the procedures for rescuing drowning individuals and providing them with first aid.

