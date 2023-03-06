Pishtakhara police arrest eight suspects

Pishtakhara police here on Monday arrested eight suspects involved in street crimes and recovered hashish and ice-drug from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Pishtakhara police here on Monday arrested eight suspects involved in street crimes and recovered hashish and ice-drug from their possession.

According to a press statement issued by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ejaz Khan, the arrested identified as Faisal, Farman, Zubair, Shaukat, Jehangir, Kamil, Abdul Salam, and Shah Zeb belonging to different areas of the city.

Police also recovered five-kilogram of hashish and 0.5 kg, 5 kg of ice-drug besides a Kalashnikov from the arrested.

The cases were registered at Pishtakhara Police Station and further investigation was underway.