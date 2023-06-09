Pishtakhara Police operations, accused involved in various crimes arrested

Among the arrested suspects, the wanted to be accused in attempted murder including robbery and active motorist arrested by Pishtakhara Police Station Officials in a successful operation, Police said here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Among the arrested suspects, the wanted to be accused in attempted murder including robbery and active motorist arrested by Pishtakhara Police Station Officials in a successful operation, Police said here on Friday.

Syed Rahim, Raj Wali, Adnan, Sartaj, Saifullah, Ruhollah, Khan Wali and Jafar are among the alleged accused, Police said.

The alleged accused are residents of different areas of Peshawar including neighbouring Afghanistan, Police informed.

Mobile phones, motorcycles used in the incidents, weapons, two pistols and ice worth thousands of rupees will be seized from the arrested accused, Police officials disclosed.

The investigation started by registering cases against the accused, Police said.