Pishtakhara Police Recovered Two Abducted Individuals
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pishtakhara police here Sunday recovered two abducted citizens and arrested a kidnapper.
Acting on a report about kidnapping of two persons from Bara Road, Pishtakhara police raided a house situated in Shah Dhand area of Phandu and recovered both the abducted individuals.
Police also arrested the kidnapper identified as Hazrat Bilal who had demanded Rs 20 million from abductees.
APP/hsb/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pishtakhara police recovered two abducted individuals5 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of flash floods, landslide in South Punjab over next 48 hours5 minutes ago
-
"Dr. Saif announces media colony funds:Abbottabad Press Club gets boost"15 minutes ago
-
1500 birthday of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) celebrated with religious reverence in Karachi15 minutes ago
-
CTO reviews traffic arrangements on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Rawalpindi15 minutes ago
-
Health authority reports 17 new dengue cases25 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrated with religious zeal in DIKhan25 minutes ago
-
Providing medical coverage to processions taking place across the district on the occasion of Eid Mi ..25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Flood Preparedness in Ghotki35 minutes ago
-
Cabinet approves projects related to public welfare, health, forests sectors35 minutes ago
-
Capital Police arrest 30 outlaws; drugs & weapons recovered35 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with calligraphy and arts competitions35 minutes ago