Pishtakhara Police Recovered Two Abducted Individuals

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Pishtakhara police recovered two abducted individuals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pishtakhara police here Sunday recovered two abducted citizens and arrested a kidnapper.

Acting on a report about kidnapping of two persons from Bara Road, Pishtakhara police raided a house situated in Shah Dhand area of Phandu and recovered both the abducted individuals.

Police also arrested the kidnapper identified as Hazrat Bilal who had demanded Rs 20 million from abductees.

APP/hsb/

