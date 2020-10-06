UrduPoint.com
Pistol Went Off, Mother Killed

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A woman was accidentally shot dead by her son who was cleaning pistol at home, said Parova Police Station sources on Tuesday.

Shafi (15) son of Ghulam Farid was cleaning a pistol at home that suddenly went off.

As a result, his mother Khan Bibi received the bullet and died on the spot.

The incident took place in Waroli village in the limits of Parova Police station. Police registered the case and started investigation.

