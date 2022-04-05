UrduPoint.com

PIT Presents Inquiry Report In Construction, Development In Swat University

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :A special meeting of the Senate of University of Swat Tuesday held here at Governor House Peshawar under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash (Pro-Chancellor).

An inquiry report of Provincial Inspection Team (PIT) on construction and development works at University of Swat was presented in the meeting.

It was decided at the meeting that the findings of the report related to construction work in the university should be forwarded to the Monitoring and Evolution (M&E) Cell so that the PIT report could be re-checked and a fresh report could be prepared and submitted.

Member Provincial Assembly Sharafat Ali, Acting Vice Chancellor University of Swat Prof Dr Hassan Sher, Secretary Higher Education Department Dawood Khan besides representatives of Finance Department, Establishment and Provincial Inspection Team and other members attended the senate meeting.

