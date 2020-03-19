UrduPoint.com
Pitafi Lays Foundation Of Rs100m Astroturf Hockey Stadium Project

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hanif Pitafi on Thursday laid foundation of a Rs 100 million project for building an austroturf hockey stadium here in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Pitafi said the modern hockey playing facility was a gift from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, which would help the budding talent improve skills to compete at international level.

He said the astroturf would be laid at a cost of Rs 60 million while the remaining Rs 40 million would be spent on building pavillion, and other allied facilities.

More Stories From Pakistan

