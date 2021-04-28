Pitafi orders province-wide crackdown on illegal medicine facilities, informer to get Rs 1 million reward

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief minister's advisor and chairman Provincial Drug Monitoring Team (PDMT) Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi Wednesday ordered a province-wide crackdown on illegal medicine preparation facilities besides those dealing in prohibited medicines and announced a Rs 1 million reward for the informers.

The decision was taken at the first PDMT video-link meeting with commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Dr. Irshad Ahmad, RPO Muhammad Faisal Rana, Director Health Dr. Zafar Iqbal and others in attendance.

The informer's name would remain secret and he/she would get Rs 1 million reward in case of successful raid, Pitafi said, according to an official release issued here.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has set up a helpline '080099000' which people can dial and convey information regarding any such illegal activity. It was decided that police and all relevant departments would extend full support to the 154 drug inspectors in Punjab. Action would be taken without any discrimination against quacks, illegal hospitals, clinics, medical stores, besides those keeping illegal, substandard, adulterated, prohibited, and expired medicines.

A strategy would also be finalized to check pharmacies working inside hospitals.

Pitafi said that those involved in hoarding medicines for illegal and unethical profit gains would also be covered under the crackdown. He said that licensing procedure for medical stores, medicines preparation, clinics and hospitals would be simplified. He ordered drug inspectors to move out in the field and take action without any discrimination against violators. He said that performance of drug inspectors would be monitored closely.

Pitafi said that PDMT meetings would be held regularly and progress on tasks assigned to different departments would be monitored. He, however, added that those doing business or preparing medicines maintaining standards would be protected.

He said that any sealed medicine facility would not be de-sealed without approval from authority concerned. He said that all the departments would have to make efforts to overpower the ongoing wave of novel coronavirus and ordered steady supply of oxygen to health facilities.

The commissioner said that those playing with the lives of the people through illegal medicines businesses would not be spared. He said that meetings of district quality control board would be held regularly and cases would be decided on merit.