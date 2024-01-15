PITB, Al-Khidmat Foundation Sign MoU
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board's e-filing and office automation system received a huge success at government level. Now the private sector also
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board's e-filing and office automation system received a huge success at government level. Now the private sector also requested its services.
The PITB and Al-Khidmat foundation signed an MOU here on Monday.
Following the successful implementation of e-Foas at public sector under the direction
of chairman PITB Faisal Yusuf and supervision of DG Government Digital Services
Wing Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, private sector had also taken up the services.
The MoU was signed between the Government Digital Services Wing of the PITB
and Al-Khidmat Foundation.
Director General Government Digital Services Wing Muhammad Waseem Bhatti
and Vice President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed Mangat
signed the MoU.
DG Government Digital Services Wing Muhammad Waseem Bhatti said that after the acceptance
of e-Foas in government departments, its implementation was now expanding to the private sector
too. He said its implementation would help private institutions to improve their departmental
affairs and service delivery.
Recent Stories
PTI leaders being made fun of over electoral symbols: Latif Khosa
CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad
Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous indian gutka in SITE-A Operat ..
US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan calls on Minister for Culture Jam ..
Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last week in Dera
Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Dera
PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab
264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS
DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers
Mazda crushed passerby to death
Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho
A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online for Intermediate Admissions in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI leaders being made fun of over electoral symbols: Latif Khosa4 minutes ago
-
CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad20 minutes ago
-
Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous indian gutka in SITE-A Operation20 minutes ago
-
US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan calls on Minister for Culture Jamal Shah20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last week in Dera20 minutes ago
-
Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Dera20 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab23 minutes ago
-
264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS23 minutes ago
-
Mazda crushed passerby to death23 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho23 minutes ago
-
Legal action underway against profiteers46 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on new e-registry centers46 minutes ago