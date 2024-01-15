Open Menu

PITB, Al-Khidmat Foundation Sign MoU

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board's e-filing and office automation system received a huge success at government level. Now the private sector also requested its services.

The PITB and Al-Khidmat foundation signed an MOU here on Monday.

Following the successful implementation of e-Foas at public sector under the direction

of chairman PITB Faisal Yusuf and supervision of DG Government Digital Services

Wing Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, private sector had also taken up the services.

The MoU was signed between the Government Digital Services Wing of the PITB

and Al-Khidmat Foundation.

Director General Government Digital Services Wing Muhammad Waseem Bhatti

and Vice President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed Mangat

signed the MoU.

DG Government Digital Services Wing Muhammad Waseem Bhatti said that after the acceptance

of e-Foas in government departments, its implementation was now expanding to the private sector

too. He said its implementation would help private institutions to improve their departmental

affairs and service delivery.

