PITB, BOP Ink MoU

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ):Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Bank of Punjab (BOP) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Arfa Software Technology Park here on Monday.

The aim of MoU is to facilitate citizens and enhance public service delivery at Punjab government's e-Khidmat Centers.

According PITB spokesperson, the agreement was signed by PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor and BOP President & CEO Zafar Masud. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, ADG PITB Muhammad Waseem Bhatti and other senior officials from the two organizations were also present.

According to the agreement, the BOP would setup permanent booths in collaboration with the PITB in all the e-Khidmat Centers across province.

On this occasion, PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that initially collection for e-stamping system would be commenced while more services would be added at e-Khidmat centers as per the requirements. "This will ensure transparency and a hassle-free payment process under one roof", he added.

BOP President & CEO Zafar Masud said that through BOP's collection booths, the citizens would be ableto make payments on the spot through cash, cheque, pay order, and demand draft. "Additionally, it will helpall the stakeholders save time and assure timely delivery of the service," he concluded.

