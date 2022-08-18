PITB centre to help FCCI members get appropriate human resources

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry members could get appropriate human resources without any hassle by linking them with the job centre of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

This was stated by FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh while talking to a 3-member delegation of the PITB. He appreciated the efforts to digitalise the available data and move toward a paperless environment. He said that the FCCI would extend full support to the PITB to prepare a comprehensive and reliable data of industries and available human resources.

He promised that the link of PITB would be displayed on the website of the FCCI, enabling its 8,000 members to have immediate access to the data available at the job centre. He said that space would also be provided to the PITB to install its kiosk in FCCI, adding that the PITB should also avail the data of all government departments concerned including TEVTA and VTI.

He hoped that the PITB would also arrange awareness sessions and training workshops for the FCCI members to guide them for availing the facility. He said that the job centre is a good gesture which would not only facilitate industrialists to get the right person for the right job but also help skilled workers to get jobs without unnecessary wastage of time.

Shamsul-Islam, senior programme manger PITB, said that it had so far compiled and integrated data of 28 provincial departments including Health, Excise & Taxation, Police, Prison, and education departments etc. He said that PITB recently launched a job centre to facilitate both employees and employers. He said that employers could upload their requirements of human resource free of cost on this portal.

"Similarly, workers could also get themselves registered with their relevant skills," he said and added that it would help in arresting the most ticklish problems of unemployment. He said that he had visited LCCI and it was agreed in principle to get this facility for its 30,000 members.

"The same facility would also be offered to FCCI," he said and added that presence of a job centre has been ensured in almost all 40 labour offices across the province so that even unregistered workers could also avail this facility. He said that PITB was already utilizing the data of social security and other government organizations. He also gave a presentation on the operational aspects of the job centre and requested President FCCI to share the link of the job centre with its 8,000 members.