PITB chief discusses integration of e-FOAS with S&GAD secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A meeting was held between Chairman Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Faisal Yousaf and Secretary Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) Shaukat Ali to review the integration of e-Filling & Office Automation System (e-FOAS) with the department’s Human Resource Information System (HRIS) to provide a unified solution for office and HR management.

PITB Director General Digital Services Muhammad Waseem Bhatti was also present

The key agenda of the meeting was to discuss the overall operational status and standards of the application. The discussion also focused on the demonstration of the mobile Application and the different modules of the system.

The overall aim of integrating e-FOAS with HRMIS was to enhance the department’s work efficiency and ensure a seamless experience for the employees, aligning with the goal to create a single, cohesive entity.

The chairman PITB said e-FOAS, developed by PITB, aims at transforming the conventional paperwork into a completely paperless environment. "It enhances the department’s efficiency via instantaneous internal/external communication, task management, improved transparency and reduced office expenditures."