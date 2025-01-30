Open Menu

PITB Conducts FIR, HRMIS Apps Training For ANF Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and UpScale, successfully conducted the deployment and training session for the FIR (First Information Report) and HRMIS (Human Resource Management Information System) applications at the ANF Headquarters.

PITB Joint Director Rai Rashid, accompanied by IT-Operations team member Ahsan Hamza, provided in-depth training on the newly implemented systems. The session aimed to ensure seamless adoption and enhanced operational efficiency within ANF’s digital framework.

Key officials from ANF, including Joint Director IT Khizar Iqbal and DD IT Muhammad Faisal Minhas, as well as representatives from UpScale, including Senior Advisor Habib Gill, Team Lead Farrukh Raza, Associate consultant Farhan Shamir, and Delivery Associate Daniyal Nadeem, participated in the session.

The training concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where ANF and UpScale officials appreciated PITB’s commitment to digital transformation, deployment excellence, and ongoing technical support.

In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “This initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening ANF’s digital infrastructure, enhancing efficiency, and streamlining critical operations, reinforcing PITB’s role in driving technological advancements in governance.”

