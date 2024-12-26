PITB Conducts Training For Waste Management Companies
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) conducted a series of training sessions aimed at equipping Waste Management Companies (WMCs) and contractors from across Punjab with the skills and knowledge to efficiently utilise the Suthra Punjab Dashboard & mobile Application.
The sessions covered key districts, including Lahore, Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala.
The training sessions provided an in-depth understanding of the IT-based monitoring and evaluation system, highlighting critical modules such as the Human Resource Management System, Solid Waste Management, and Complaint Management System. These tools are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and improve service delivery across the province.
PITB Senior Program Manager (SPM) Mariam Zaib, along with Assistant Program Officer (APO) Danial Arshad and the ITBMS team, led the sessions.
The team delivered comprehensive guidance on the monitoring and implementation processes of the Suthra Punjab Initiative, demonstrating its potential to transform waste management practices in Punjab.
Each session concluded with an interactive Q&A segment, allowing participants to address queries, exchange ideas, and share feedback for effective utilization of the system. The training attracted representatives from all WMCs, including MIS Managers, and witnessed an overwhelming response with over 120 employees and contractors actively participating.
In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “This initiative underscores PITB’s commitment to equipping stakeholders with the tools and knowledge necessary to uphold the Suthra Punjab Initiative’s objectives of sustainable waste management.”
Recent Stories
Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Ale ..
Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition concludes in Japan
Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Minister
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..
PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..
Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza
Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador
Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Aleema Khan50 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 drug peddlers, 2 liquor suppliers1 minute ago
-
PITB conducts training for waste management companies1 minute ago
-
Justice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as acting CJ1 minute ago
-
Sacrifices of Shahdeed BB for restoration of democracy to always be remembered: Ayaz1 minute ago
-
PBM MD Shaheen Butt pledges prompt case processing, lauds welfare initiatives1 minute ago
-
Open court held to address issues faced by traders11 minutes ago
-
Mashhood says taking IT industry to $25b top priority11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on wheelie aerial firing under way21 minutes ago
-
Forest Fires in Abbottabad expose negligence, environmental risks21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan only country with 3 branches of Pak-Turk Culture Center; says Dr Khalil Toker31 minutes ago
-
Qaid e Azam day marked with poetry recital at UAJK41 minutes ago