PITB Conducts Training Session On Smart Monitoring Of Development Projects Portal
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive training session on the Smart Monitoring of Development Projects (SMDP) portal.
The session was held on the directive of Secretary Tourism, Archaeology and Museums, Farid Ahmad Tarar. Key stakeholders, including representatives from the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), Directorate General of Archaeology, and the Department of Tourism Services (DTS) attended the training session to acquaint themselves with the hands-on knowledge of the SMDP Portal.
Developed by PITB for the Planning & Development (P&D) Board, the SMDP Portal is a centralised digital platform designed to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in government development projects.
It is mandatory for all government departments to utilize the portal for submitting annual reports, project proposals, budgeting details, and progress updates.
These training sessions are intended at providing capacity-building support to government departments and ensure seamless adoption of upgraded digital systems. The session covered all functional aspects of the portal, offering solutions to common user challenges and streamlining workflows.
In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The SMDP Portal empowers departments to plan, monitor, and report development projects with greater accuracy and transparency.”
The session concluded with a Q&A segment, allowing participants to share feedback and suggestions to further enhance user experience and portal performance.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC holds meeting with provincial bar leaders to discuss judicial reforms2 minutes ago
-
GCWUF celebrates World Book & Copyright Day2 minutes ago
-
PITB conducts training session on smart monitoring of development projects portal2 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear contempt petitions against Adiala Jail admin tomorrow2 minutes ago
-
ANF foils major drug smuggling attempts at Peshawar Airport, courier office2 minutes ago
-
18th International UMR conference concludes12 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'China's Global Opportunities' held at Sargodha University12 minutes ago
-
Country need political stability, facing persistent challenges on its borders: Aleem Khan12 minutes ago
-
Man shoots at, injures his uncle12 minutes ago
-
3 liquor suppliers, 10 illegal arms owners held12 minutes ago
-
Interior minister approves major infrastructure projects in Islamabad to ease traffic congestion12 minutes ago
-
Five killed, two injured in Shikarpur two group clashes12 minutes ago