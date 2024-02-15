PITB conducts workshop on 'The Art of Time Management'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board's (PITB) BizLinks team conducted a workshop on 'The Art of Time Management' to equip participants with invaluable techniques for effective time utilisation.

The interactive session, led by PITB Director Muhammad Jahanzeb Akbar, aimed to enhance productivity and streamline work processes through strategic time management practices.

The workshop drew active participation from a diverse group of employees representing various teams within PITB. Participants engaged in insightful discussions, sharing experiences and learning practical approaches to optimize their daily tasks and responsibilities.

As part of the engaging conclusion, a lively quiz was organised, adding an element of fun to the learning experience. The top 10 winners were acknowledged for their knowledge and rewarded with delectable chocolates, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration.

Director Muhammad Jahanzeb Akbar expressed the significance of effective time management in fostering personal and professional growth, emphasizing its role in achieving organizational objectives. The PITB has taken BizLinks ACE (Accelerated Coaching & education) initiative to provide valuable learning opportunities that contribute to the continuous development of the PITB workforce.