PITB delegation visits Gilgit Baltistan CPO office

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The representatives of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) here on Friday visited the office of Gilgit Baltistan Central Police Officer (CPO) where Senior Program Manager IT Operation Rai Rashid and Senior Software Engineer Mamoon Sharif gave a comprehensive briefing on Driving License Information Management System (DLIMS).

The participants were apprised of the use of the system for the issuance of learners and regular licenses.

AIG Development and IT SSP Tanveer-ul-Hassan appreciated PITB's digitization efforts and the range of IT interventions across Punjab.

The system will go live on October 14.