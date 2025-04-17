PITB Developed E-Abiana Collects Rs. 1.58bln In A Single Day For Kharif 2024 Crop
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Irrigation Revenue Collection System (e-Abiana), developed by the Punjab Information Technology board’s (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Irrigation Department, achieved a remarkable milestone by collecting a record Rs. 1.58 billion in a single day on April 15, 2025, under Kharif 2024 Abiana charges.
The significant recovery reflected the system’s growing success, transparency, and efficiency.
This was highlighted during a meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, attended by Director Ali Raza Kheiri, Joint Director Usman Waheed, Program Manager Shehbaz Ahmad and other officials on Thursday.
The participants of the meeting were apprised that a total of Rs. 4.64 billion has been collected for the Kharif 2024 season so far. Out of this, Rs. 2.80 billion has been received via Irrigation Revenue Collection Application by Lumberdars and Revenue Patwaris since January 2025 alone—highlighting the system’s seamless integration at the grassroots level.
The system also saw a major upgrade in 2024 with the introduction of Crop-Based Billing Rates, replacing the previous flat per-acre charges. As a result, 3.6 million bills were generated for the Kharif 2024 season.
Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The Irrigation Revenue Collection System is designed to digitize and streamline farmers’ records and billing, ensuring timely and transparent payments. It empowers farmers with accurate, accessible billing and supports better governance through data transparency.”
He further stated that since the launch of the system in Dec 2020, PITB has generated over 12.5 million bills, with a total recovery of Rs. 8.34 billion. This achievement stands as a testament to the e-Governance vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the technological expertise of PITB, paving the way for a more transparent and efficient revenue system in Punjab’s Irrigation Sector.
