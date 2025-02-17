PITB-developed HRMIS Digitizes Over 674,000 Govt Officers Profiles
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 06:57 PM
Through the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the profiles of over 674,000 government officers from Punjab government departments have been digitised
This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Monday.
In addition to digitizing profiles, the HRMIS has facilitated the issuance of transfer notifications for over 212,000 government officers, streamlining personnel management and expediting administrative processes across the province.
This comprehensive system maintains accurate records—including profiles, skills, postings, and performance data—ensuring enhanced transparency and efficiency in public administration.
In his remarks on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The HRMIS is ensuring transparency and effective administration in our government departments. By modernizing the records of public servants, the system has not only enhanced governance but also significantly improved the efficiency of service delivery."
