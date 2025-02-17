Open Menu

PITB-developed HRMIS Digitizes Over 674,000 Govt Officers Profiles

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 06:57 PM

PITB-developed HRMIS digitizes over 674,000 govt officers profiles

Through the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the profiles of over 674,000 government officers from Punjab government departments have been digitised

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Through the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), the profiles of over 674,000 government officers from Punjab government departments have been digitised.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Monday.

In addition to digitizing profiles, the HRMIS has facilitated the issuance of transfer notifications for over 212,000 government officers, streamlining personnel management and expediting administrative processes across the province.

This comprehensive system maintains accurate records—including profiles, skills, postings, and performance data—ensuring enhanced transparency and efficiency in public administration.

In his remarks on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The HRMIS is ensuring transparency and effective administration in our government departments. By modernizing the records of public servants, the system has not only enhanced governance but also significantly improved the efficiency of service delivery."

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest offerings from national, inte ..

35 seconds ago
 Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballist ..

Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballistic plate at IDEX 2025

52 seconds ago
 ADDED issues resolution to regulate establishment, ..

ADDED issues resolution to regulate establishment, licencing of endowment compan ..

16 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner launches essential immunizatio ..

Deputy Commissioner launches essential immunization campaign

3 minutes ago
 PITB-developed HRMIS digitizes over 674,000 govt o ..

PITB-developed HRMIS digitizes over 674,000 govt officers profiles

3 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

3 minutes ago
Two traffic cops dismissed

Two traffic cops dismissed

3 minutes ago
 CSA probationary officers meet commissioner

CSA probationary officers meet commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Türkiye's ASSAN showcases latest ammunition techn ..

Türkiye's ASSAN showcases latest ammunition technologies at IDEX 2025

31 minutes ago
 BrahMos Aerospace showcases its hypersonic missile ..

BrahMos Aerospace showcases its hypersonic missile system at NAVDEX 2025

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to further enhance trade, investments wi ..

Abu Dhabi to further enhance trade, investments with China

45 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation launches 'Naqra' labs in ..

Zayed Higher Organisation launches 'Naqra' labs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain to empower ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan