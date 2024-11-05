Open Menu

PITB Geo-Tags 3,600 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate Of Mines App

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Mines & Minerals

Department, has successfully geo-tagged over 3,600 mineral reserves by using the Chief Inspectorate

of Mines App.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf,

here on Tuesday.

The Chief Inspectorate of Mines App, developed by PITB, enables digital inspection and oversight

of mining sites across seven regions with over 1,600 inspections completed by 14 inspectors.

Additionally, the system facilitates the monitoring of emergency rescue equipment and allows

timely incident reporting, enhancing safety and compliance in Punjab’s mining sector.

On this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “This digital solution streamlines mining

operations and strengthens real-time monitoring of compliance, advancing the mining sector

towards greater transparency and safety.”

