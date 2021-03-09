PITB hands over e-Transfer & Posting Module to FGEI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has handed over e-Transfer and Posting Module to Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI Cantt & Garrisons).

E-Transfer and Posting Module would be a major milestone in achieving transparency and following meritocracy in the present system aiming to improve efficiency through the automation of manual and repetitive tasks.

Besides the resolution of seniority issues and the implementation of policies, the module would be a leap towards paperless offices and e-Governance.

Developed by PITB, E-Transfer and Posting Module is currently in the testing phase and is expected tolaunch for complete functionality for the purposes later this month.