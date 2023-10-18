PITB Holds Awareness Session With Pink Ribbon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing organized
an awareness session with Pink Ribbon for its female employees under
the Workplace Wellness Programme. The session was held at Arfa Software
Technology Park (ASTP).
Pink Ribbon team led by Guest Speaker Ms Sonia conducted the awareness session.
The guest speaker highlighted the importance of early detection, treatment and cure of
Breast Cancer. October is internationally celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness
month.
The speaker informed the participants that one out of every nine women is at risk of being
affected with breast cancer.
“Understanding the signs and symptoms of breast cancer is
crucial to early detection and better outcomes,” she added.
The session was attended by HR Senior Programme Manager Amina Rab and other
female employees of the PITB.
In her remarks on the occasion, Amina Rab said, “Our female employees are an integral part of
our workforce, and their well-being is our main priority.”
At the end of the session, free clinical and screening vouchers were also distributed
among the participants.