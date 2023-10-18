PITB holds awareness session with Pink Ribbon

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing organized

an awareness session with Pink Ribbon for its female employees under

the Workplace Wellness Programme. The session was held at Arfa Software

Technology Park (ASTP).

Pink Ribbon team led by Guest Speaker Ms Sonia conducted the awareness session.

The guest speaker highlighted the importance of early detection, treatment and cure of

Breast Cancer. October is internationally celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness

month.

The speaker informed the participants that one out of every nine women is at risk of being

affected with breast cancer.

“Understanding the signs and symptoms of breast cancer is

crucial to early detection and better outcomes,” she added.

The session was attended by HR Senior Programme Manager Amina Rab and other

female employees of the PITB.

In her remarks on the occasion, Amina Rab said, “Our female employees are an integral part of

our workforce, and their well-being is our main priority.”

At the end of the session, free clinical and screening vouchers were also distributed

among the participants.